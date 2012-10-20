MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Oct 20 A senior member of
the Islamist sect Boko Haram has been arrested at the home of a
senator in the group's stronghold in northeastern Nigeria, the
military said on Saturday, adding to evidence that the group has
ties to government officials.
Boko Haram is fighting to create an Islamic state in Nigeria
and its fighters have killed hundreds in bomb and gun attacks
since launching an uprising in 2009.
Military spokesman Sagir Musa said the arrest was made on
Thursday in the Boko Haram stronghold of Maiduguri.
"Shuaibu Mohammed Bama, who has been on the wanted list
lists of terrorists ... was arrested by the task force troops in
a serving senator's house," he said.
Musa did not say who the senator was. In January, President
Goodluck Jonathan said Boko Haram had infiltrated all levels of
government, without giving details.
At least 2,800 people have died in fighting since Boko
Haram's rebellion began, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said. The sect
has become the main security threat in Africa's top energy
producer, and Western powers are worried about its growing links
to more fiercely anti-Western jihadist groups in the region.
A recent crackdown by the military has brought a lull in the
more coordinated and deadly attacks seen early this year but
violence in remote areas of the predominantly Muslim north
continues almost daily.
Gunmen killed a Chinese construction worker in Maiduguri on
Friday, witnesses and an engineer with his firm told Reuters. In
Potiskum on Saturday, a town in neighbouring northeast Yobe
state, gunmen stormed the home of a former customs officer and
killed him and three others, witnesses said.
HRW has said that both Boko Haram and Nigerian security
forces may have committed crimes against humanity during their
conflict. The heavy-handed tactics of the army help feed support
for Boko Haram, security experts say.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; additional reporting by Isaac
Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Joe Brock, editing by Rosalind
Russell)