By Joe Brock
KIRENOWA, Nigeria, June 7 All that remains of
the Islamist fighters who once bedded down in this sandy enclave
are charred clothes, burned out trucks and surgical equipment
left beneath a thorny tree.
Hausari Camp - 300 square metres of baking wilderness near
Nigeria's border with Chad - was until last month a base for
militants from Boko Haram, whose four-year-old insurgency has
left thousands dead and destabilised Africa's top oil producer.
Fearing its northeast was turning into a de facto Islamist
state similar to northern Mali before French military action in
January, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state
of emergency last month and launched a military offensive to
retake villages that had fallen under Boko Haram control.
But as before, the Islamists have packed up and fled across
borders with Niger, Chad and Cameroon or melted away into the
civilian population, raising doubts about whether military might
can really resolve a crisis rooted in economic malaise.
In the nearby village of Kirenowa, residents described how
armed Boko Haram fighters overthrew the local government, tore
down the Nigerian flag and hoisted their own black colours.
They did the same across nearly a third of northeastern
Borno state this year, imposing an austere brand of sharia or
Islamic law.
"They took over the whole place and demanded we pay them
money, sometimes 100,000 or 200,000 naira ($650-1,300), but we
didn't have it," said Mohammed Abdullahi, a 25-year-old school
teacher, with a crowd of skinny children in torn clothes and
sandals gathered nearby.
"They tore the place apart. We pray they will not return."
Hausari Camp, which the military took journalists to see
this week, showed no trace of battle - no bodies, no blood, no
discarded bullet cases.
Lieutenant Colonel D.R. Hassan, who led the offensive, said
they took their dead away. For all that is left, they could have
fled before a shot was fired.
ENDGAME?
"Their bases were ... not just dislocated but destroyed
completely," Brigadier General Chris Olukolade told reporters
outside a state TV compound in the city of Maiduguri, the
birthplace of the insurgency and, in centuries past, part of a
medieval Islamic empire that thrived on cross-Saharan trade.
Nigeria's military says it has arrested or killed scores in
its most determined offensive yet against the militants fighting
for an Islamic state in religiously-mixed Nigeria.
"Boko Haram closed the schools and many of our people fled.
They treated us so badly," said Abubakar Jarma, an elderly
village chief, draped in traditional long white robes, near the
camp.
Nearby, the charred remains of a church and a police station
recalled an attack by Boko Haram's masked fighters.
Yet in past crackdowns, Boko Haram has retreated, only to
come back stronger. Many thought the shadowy sect was finished
after the military suppressed an uprising in mid-2009, leaving
some 800 people dead, including its founder, Mohammed Yusuf.
The military says most territory has been wrested back. Yet
these makeshift camps can easily be set up elsewhere in the vast
northeastern semi-desert region - or in neighbouring areas.
As a string of attacks in Niger by al-Qaeda linked militants
whom French forces chased out of Mali proves, Islamists can
easily flee one battle scene and launch another elsewhere.
"Gains are unlikely to be sustained. The militants are
likely to regroup and resume attacks in the north to reassert
their capability," said Control Risks analyst Roddy Barclay.
Jonathan says he is open to seeking an alternative,
political solution, but Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau's
latest video showed him in no mood to talk peace.
And no one has yet started work on trying to revive the
north's economy, seen as the only long term solution to the
insecurity.
After decrying Boko Haram's severity, village chief Jarma
swiftly raised another complaint: why had the government not
fixed the roads or helped his mostly farming community with
tools?
($1 = 159.7000 naira)
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos; Editing by Tim
Cocks and Mike Collett-White)