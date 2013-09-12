MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 12 Nigerian soldiers
have killed 10 members of Islamist sect Boko Haram in the
volatile northeast, the military said on Thursday, as President
Goodluck Jonathan pursues a four-month-old offensive against
resilient insurgents.
Over 230 people have been killed in violence linked to Boko
Haram in the last six weeks, according to a Reuters count - one
of the bloodiest periods since Jonathan declared a state of
emergency and launched a military crackdown in three
northeastern states in May.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose strict Islamic law in
northern Nigeria, is considered the biggest security threat to
Africa's top oil exporter and second largest economy.
The air force bombed two of Boko Haram's camps in a remote
and sandy region of Borno state on Tuesday before soldiers
pursued fleeing insurgents, killing 10 in a gunfight, military
spokesman Sagir Musa told reporters.
"Following air strikes and subsequent destruction of Boko
camps at Mada ... some troops had an encounter with fleeing Boko
Haram terrorists on the Maiduguri-Damboa road at about 10 p.m.
(2100 GMT) on Tuesday," he said.
"Ten terrorists lost their lives, while four AK-47 rifles,
250 rounds of assorted ammunition and 10 Boko Haram motorcycles
were recovered and a soldier was wounded," he added.
The military sometimes exaggerates its successes and plays
down its own casualties and the deaths of civilians, according
to residents of Borno and human rights groups.
Since an uprising in 2009, Boko Haram, which has several
factions and an ill-defined leadership structure, has proven
adept at withstanding military pressure.
The army has mounted wave after wave of attacks hoping to
finish off Boko Haram but militants have typically retreated
into the inaccessible desert, regrouped and rearmed and returned
seemingly as strong as before.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)