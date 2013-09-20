ABUJA, Sept 20 Nigerian forces and members of Boko Haram clashed in a shoot out near the main residential compound for lawmakers in Abuja on Friday, state security services said, the first clash involving Islamist militants in the capital this year.

"Some persons were injured and twelve others have been arrested in connection with the incident," said a statement from state security services, Nigeria's secret service.

A security team was searching for weapons after a tip-off from arrested members of Boko Haram, a militant group which wants to impose sharia law in northern Nigeria and has been responsible for hundreds of killings this year.

"No sooner had the team commenced digging for the arms, than they came under heavy gunfire attack by other Boko Haram elements," the statement said. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland and Tim Cocks)