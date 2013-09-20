ABUJA, Sept 20 Nigerian forces and members of
Boko Haram clashed in a shoot out near the main residential
compound for lawmakers in Abuja on Friday, state security
services said, the first clash involving Islamist militants in
the capital this year.
"Some persons were injured and twelve others have been
arrested in connection with the incident," said a statement from
state security services, Nigeria's secret service.
A security team was searching for weapons after a tip-off
from arrested members of Boko Haram, a militant group which
wants to impose sharia law in northern Nigeria and has been
responsible for hundreds of killings this year.
"No sooner had the team commenced digging for the arms, than
they came under heavy gunfire attack by other Boko Haram
elements," the statement said.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Louise Ireland and Tim Cocks)