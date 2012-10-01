KANO, Nigeria Oct 1 The purported leader of
Boko Haram, the Islamist sect in Nigeria, has denied government
statements the group is involved in peace talks and has said its
spokesman Abu Qaqa has been captured by security forces.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has said the
authorities were in dialogue with Boko Haram via back channels
and that this was helping neutralise the threat the sect posed.
But Abubakar Shekau, the group's leader, said in a video
posted on YouTube on Sunday that no such talks were going on.
"Let it be clear that we never sought dialogue or to sit
down with government agents or representatives ... they
(Nigerian leaders) will never know peace while they attack our
members."
The sect is widely considered to be the biggest security
threat in Africa's biggest oil exporter. It has been blamed for
more than 1,000 deaths since its insurgency - which is aimed at
carving out an Islamic state in northern Nigeria - intensified
in 2010.
Shekau also said the sect's spokesman was being detained by
the security forces.
"Our spokesman, Abu Qaqa is alive but with the security
agents, but I believe strongly that after this message from me
they may decide to kill him this night," Shekau said.
It was the first public statement on the matter by the
militants since a raid, which it says led to Qaqa's arrest but
not his death.
Senior security sources said on Sept. 16 that troops had
killed a man identified as "Anwal Kontagora, alias 'Abu Qaqa'",
whose pen name is often used to claim responsibility for the
sect's pronouncements from its base in the northeast of the
country.
Shekau said security forces had also begun to arrest
militants' wives. The release of sect members held by the
security forces has been one of Boko Haram's main demands.
There were two bomb blasts on Monday in Maiduguri, the home
town of Boko Haram in the remote northeast. One witness said
seven soldiers had been killed in one blast but the military
said only two of its officers had been wounded.
The military has often been accused of playing down the
casualties Boko Haram inflicts, while exaggerating the number of
sect members it kills and captures.
A recent military crackdown appears to have weakened the
sect and there has not been a repeat of large-scale coordinated
attacks seen earlier this year.
(Reporting by Chukwuemeka Madu; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)