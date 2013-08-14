* Two men killed were on most wanted list - army
* Boko Haram pose biggest security threat to OPEC member
* Insurgency weakened but unlikely to be stopped - experts
By Imma Ande
YOLA, Nigeria, Aug 14 Nigerian soldiers killed
two top commanders of the Islamist sect Boko Haram during a
four-hour gun battle in northeast Adamawa state, the military
said on Wednesday.
Mohammad Bama and Abubakar Zakariya Yau were arrested near
the town of Mubi last week and confessed they planned an
operation in Taraba state to the south, Mubi Army Chief Beyidi
Marcus Martins told reporters.
The men, who had bounties of 10 million naira ($62,200) on
their heads, died in a gun battle that erupted after they took
army officers to show them their hideout in Mubi. Several other
sect members were also killed, Martins said.
There was no independent confirmation of the circumstances
surrounding the men's death and Boko Haram has not commented
publicly on the loss of its commanders.
Human rights groups have accused Nigerian soldiers of
carrying out extra-judicial killings during their fight against
Boko Haram. The army has always denied the accusations.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose sharia law in Nigeria's
north, and other spin-off Islamist groups have become the
biggest threat to stability in Africa's top oil exporter.
In mid-May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency and launched an offensive against the group in its
stronghold in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in the northeast.
The insurgency, which has killed thousands since it
intensified more than two years ago, was initially weakened but
remains active and guerrilla-style attacks persist.
Suspected Boko Haram gunmen killed at least 44 people and
wounded 36 after an attack during early Sunday prayers at a
Mosque in northeast Borno state, which borders Adamawa to the
north. The death toll rose from 30 initially.
Boko Haram's main target is security forces or government
officials but it has carried out several attacks on Christian
and Muslim worshippers, as well as schools and markets.
The group's leader, Abubakar Shekau, said in a video
distributed to journalists on Monday that the army was lying
about successes against his fighters, who had "killed countless
soldiers" in recent weeks and would kill more.
"Despite the numerous arrests of suspected terrorists and
continuous reports of the success of military offensives, there
are still legitimate concerns over whether the ongoing security
operations could really result in the resolution of the
insurgency," a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.
($1 = 160.6 Nigerian naira)
(Additional reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri; Writing by Joe
Brock; Editing by Jon Boyle)