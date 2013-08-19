MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 19 The leader of
militant Islamist sect Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, may have
died of gunshot wounds weeks after a clash with soldiers, the
Nigerian military said on Monday.
Shekau, blamed for a campaign of deadly attacks on security
targets and churches across Africa's biggest oil producer, was
hit during a gun battle near one of his camps in the northeast
on June 30, the army said in a statement.
He was then taken to a community over the border in Cameroon
where he was believed to have died between July 25 and August 3,
added the report released from the military base in the
northeast city of Maiduguri.
Past reports of Shekau's death have proved false and there
was no independent confirmation of the army account.
Intelligence reports "revealed that Abubakur Shekau, the
most dreaded and wanted Boko Haram terrorist leader, may have
died," the statement read.
Boko Haram wants to impose Islamic law in Nigeria's north,
and, alongside other spin-off Islamist groups, has become the
biggest threat to stability in Nigeria.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock)