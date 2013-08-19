* Boko Haram's Shekau appeared in video last week
* Military says video is fake
* But past reports of Shekau death have proven false
* Boko Haram is biggest threat to security in Nigeria
By Ibrahim Mshelizza
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Aug 19 The leader of
militant Islamist sect Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, may have
died of gunshot wounds some weeks after a clash with soldiers,
the Nigerian military said on Monday.
Past reports of Shekau's death have proved false and there
was no independent confirmation of the army account.
In a statement, the army said that Shekau, blamed for a
campaign of deadly attacks on security targets and churches
across Africa's biggest oil-producing country, was hit during a
gunbattle near one of his camps in the northeast on June 30.
He was then taken over the border into Cameroon where he was
believed to have died between July 25 and Aug. 3, according to
the report issued by the military base in the northeast city of
Maiduguri.
Intelligence reports "revealed that Abubakur Shekau, the
most dreaded and wanted Boko Haram terrorist leader, may have
died," the statement read.
Boko Haram wants to impose Islamic law in Nigeria's north,
and, alongside other spin-off Islamist groups, has become the
biggest threat to stability in Nigeria.
Though the death of Shekau would be a blow to Boko Haram's
campaign, the group has several factions without one homogeneous
leadership structure. Spin-off groups like al Qaeda-linked
Ansaru, which has claimed responsibility for kidnapping and
killing Westerners, are believed to operate independently.
Shekau assumed the leadership of Boko Haram when its founder
Mohammed Yusuf was killed in police custody during a crackdown
in 2009. Since he took command the group's insurgency has
intensified, killing thousands in the last two years.
He is the only high-profile member of Boko Haram, appearing
in several videos posted on the Internet where, wagging his
finger, he has sworn to bring down the government of President
Goodluck Jonathan and criticised the United States for its
treatment of Muslims.
The United States, concerned that West Africa could become
the next main springboard for international Islamist militant
attacks, has offered a reward of $7 million for information
leading to Shekau's capture.
Shekau's last public contact was thought to be in a video
distributed to journalists in Maiduguri on Aug. 13. Though the
video looked and sounded like the same person in previous
recordings, the military said on Monday it was a fake.
"The recent video ... was dramatised by an impostor to
hoodwink the sect members to continue with the terrorism and to
deceive the undiscerning minds," its statement said.
