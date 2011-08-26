UNITED NATIONS Aug 26 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned Friday's car bomb attack on U.N. offices in Nigeria's capital Abuja and said the casualty toll was likely to be "considerable" although he had no exact figures.

In a statement to reporters, he said he was sending his deputy, Asha-Rose Migiro, to Nigeria immediately to meet officials in Abuja. She would be accompanied by U.N. security chief Gregory Starr. (Reporting by Patrick Worsnip; Editing by Vicki Allen)