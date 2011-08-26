* U.N. chief condemns "terrible act"
* Security chief to probe breach of defenses - spokesman
By Patrick Worsnip
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon condemned Friday's car bomb attack on U.N. offices
in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, and said the casualty toll would
likely be "considerable," although he had no exact figures.
In a statement to reporters, he said he was sending his
deputy, Asha-Rose Migiro, to Nigeria immediately to meet
officials in Abuja. Migiro, who is Tanzanian, will be
accompanied by U.N. security chief Gregory Starr.
Abuja police said at least 18 people were killed.
The U.N. Security Council opened a previously scheduled
meeting on peacekeeping by standing for a minute's silence in
honor of the Abuja victims.
"We do not yet have precise casualty figures but they are
likely to be considerable," Ban said. "A number of people are
dead; many more are wounded."
He said the bombed building housed premises for 26 U.N.
humanitarian and development agencies.
"This was an assault on those who devote their lives to
helping others," Ban said. "We condemn this terrible act,
utterly."
U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said the Abuja building had been
well protected, but that Starr, who formerly worked for the
U.S. State Department's diplomatic security unit, would "try to
see what we could learn better about how our defenses were
breached."
A 2007 attack on a U.N. building in Algiers, which killed
at least 41 people, including 17 U.N. staff, led to the
resignation of Starr's predecessor, Briton David Veness, as
allegations arose the facility had been inadequately defended.
Haq said there was a series of barriers outside the Abuja
building. "There was a way, it seems, in which this particular
vehicle or an explosive device got through. In other words, the
car got through a couple of gates that were defended by
security guards," he told reporters.
"How that happened, how they got past security, we'll need
to determine," he said.
Haq said the United Nations had been improving security at
buildings around the world. He declined to say what the threat
level had been in Abuja but said there had been no previous
threat against the building.
Nigerian U.N. Ambassador Joy Ogwu described the attack as
"transnational terrorism."
She told reporters: "This new threat on the institution of
the United Nations should be met with a new response. I think
at this time we should begin, as an institution, to step up
efforts to bring to book the perpetrators of these crimes."
Ogwu did not elaborate.
