YOLA, Nigeria, June 5 The death toll from a
suicide bombing at a market in the northeastern Nigerian town of
Yola rose to 45 on Friday, authorities said.
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack but it
bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
The suicide bomber struck at around 1900 GMT on Thursday in
the Jimeta district of Yola, the capital of Adamawa state.
"Ten more people died this morning," police spokesman Othman
Abubakar told Reuters, adding to the 35 bodies that a senior
policeman, who wanted to remain anonymous, earlier said he had
seen at the bomb scene. Around 40 people were wounded, said
Abubakar.
Boko Haram has waged a six-year insurgency to try to set up
a "caliphate" in the northeast of Africa's biggest oil exporting
country, but government counter-offensives this year have
retaken much of the territory held by the jihadists.
But bomb attacks have resurged since the inauguration of
newly elected President Muhammadu Buhari last week, with 80
people killed in a series of attacks over the past few days.
In his inaugural speech, Buhari - a Muslim - promised to
eradicate the "mindless, godless" group and rescue hundreds of
women and children held captive by the jihadists, including 200
girls taken from the town of Chibok a year ago.
Buhari visited his counterparts in Niger and Chad earlier
this week to discuss strategies against Boko Haram.
The insurgents controlled territory around the size of
Belgium at the start of the year, but Nigeria's military, aided
by forces from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, says it
has since pushed Boko Haram back to the remote Sambisa forest.
Boko Haram denied any such battlefield reverses in a video
aired on social media on Tuesday.
