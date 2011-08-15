* Radical Islamist sect behind almost daily attacks
* President's committee to submit sect report on Tuesday
* Unrest in "Middle Belt" adds to security headache
By Ibrahim Mshelizza
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Aug 15 A man was shot dead
by Nigerian police on Monday in a failed attempt to bomb police
headquarters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, a day before
a report on Islamist sect attacks in the region is submitted to
President Goodluck Jonathan.
Police said they believed the man planned to detonate
remotely seven gas cylinders and cans of gunpowder and petrol
that were packed into the car.
"The man ... gained entrance by ramming into the gate of the
police headquarters and drove straight towards the main building
before he was gunned down inside his car," local police
spokesman, Abubaker Kabru, said.
Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, has been the scene of
months of attacks by Boko Haram, whose name roughly translated
from the local Hausa language is "Western education is sinful".
More than 150 people have been killed in attacks this year in
the city of around 1.2 million.
Attacks are growing in intensity and spreading further
afield. The group claimed responsibility for a June bomb in the
car park of police headquarters in the capital Abuja, an attack
similar to the bombing attempt on Monday.
Thousands have fled Maiduguri due to the bombings and
reprisal strikes by a military Joint Task Force, which has been
accused of brutalisation by rights groups and local leaders.
Jonathan set up a seven-man committee on Aug. 2 to
investigate security problems in the northeast region where
Africa's most populous nation borders Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
The committee is due to submit its findings on Tuesday.
"We have already contacted some respected and influential
Islamic clerics to help contact members of the sect to dialogue
with the government and restore normalcy to our society," said
Usman Galtimari, chairman of the committee, during a trip to
Borno state on Saturday.
"The government is sincere in its commitment to dialogue
with sect members so as to achieve peace."
There is no sign of a let-up in the violence. A prominent
Muslim cleric was killed by suspected members of Boko Haram late
on Friday, the police said. He was followed back from the mosque
to his home before being shot dead.
Violence in Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where the mostly
Christian south meets the largely Muslim north, has flared up
again in the last two weeks, adding to already heightened
security concerns.
Several people were killed on Monday in clashes between
Christian and Muslim youths and the military in Jos, the capital
of central Plateau state, scene of years of deadly violence.
A spokesman for the military said troops had withdrawn after
a protest by youths demanding they leave after gang members were
killed in gunfights with soldiers.
Hundreds were killed in Plateau state earlier this year.
Tensions are rooted in decades of resentment between
indigenous groups, mostly Christian or animist, who are vying
for control of fertile farmlands and for economic and political
power with migrants and settlers from the Muslim north.
