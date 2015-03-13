LAGOS, March 13 Nigeria's northeastern Gombe
state has raised 5 billion naira ($25 million) by selling a
7-year bond with a 16 percent yield to help fund new roads and
schools, an official said on Friday.
The bond, which was issued with a maturity date of 2022, is
the first tranche of a 10 billion naira debt issuance programme,
the official who is an adviser to the issue said in a notice.
A total of three applications for 5 million units of 1,000
naira each was received from investors.
The state had in 2012 issued a 20 billion naira 7-year bond
maturing in 2019 with a yield of 15.5 percent.
($1 = 199.4500 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)