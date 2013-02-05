LAGOS Feb 5 The World Bank's private sector arm issued 12 billion naira ($75 million) worth of its debut Nigeria local currency bond on Tuesday with a yield of 10.2 percent, a banker with knowledge of the deal said.

Total subscription for the five-year International Finance Corporation paper was around 20 billion naira, the banker said, meaning a 2.5 times oversubscription from the initial 8 billion ($50 million) equivalent they had initially planned to raise.