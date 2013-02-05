US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
LAGOS Feb 5 The World Bank's private sector arm issued 12 billion naira ($75 million) worth of its debut Nigeria local currency bond on Tuesday with a yield of 10.2 percent, a banker with knowledge of the deal said.
Total subscription for the five-year International Finance Corporation paper was around 20 billion naira, the banker said, meaning a 2.5 times oversubscription from the initial 8 billion ($50 million) equivalent they had initially planned to raise.
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says launching an offering of $1,600 million of senior notes due 2023 and 2025