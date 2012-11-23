LAGOS Nov 23 Nigeria's Lagos state has issued a 80 billion naira ($507 mln) bond maturing in 2019 at 14.5 percent and will use the money to fund infrastructure projects, the state government said on Friday.

The issue, which is the first tranche of a 167 billion naira debt issuance program, was sold through book building, it said.

"The need to continue to ... increase the infrastructure of the state ... informed the issuing of the bond," Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola said in a statement. ($1 = 157.5500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)