LAGOS Nov 23 Nigeria's Lagos state has issued a
80 billion naira ($507 mln) bond maturing in 2019 at 14.5
percent and will use the money to fund infrastructure projects,
the state government said on Friday.
The issue, which is the first tranche of a 167 billion naira
debt program, was sold through book building, it said.
"The need to continue to ... increase the infrastructure of
the state ... informed the issuing of the bond," Lagos Governor
Babatunde Fashola said in a statement.
With between 15 and 18 million people, Nigeria's commercial
capital has an economy bigger than some African countries and is
a hub for financial markets, industry and one of the continent's
biggest ports. But it has huge infrastructural challenges, such
as traffic-choked roads and bridges.
Lagos issued a 50 billion naira five-year bond in 2008 and
another 57.5 billion naira seven-year note in 2010, with
subscriptions from domestic pension funds and offshore
investors, analysts said.
In October, JP Morgan included Nigeria's federal government
debt in its emerging market government bond index, driving
yields down as low as 300 basis points and spurring interest
from offshore investors in Africa's most liquid debt market
after South Africa.
Barclays said two weeks ago it will also add Nigerian
central government debt to its index from March 2013, after
meeting requirements on market size and openness.
($1 = 157.55 naira)
