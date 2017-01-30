(Adds bookrunners, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Jan 30 Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs
and Stanbic IBTC Bank, the local unit of South
Africa's Standard Bank, to advise it on the sale of a
debut "diaspora bond" targeted at Nigerians living abroad,
Stanbic said on Monday.
Africa's biggest economy first announced plans to sell bonds
targeting Nigerian nationals abroad in 2013 to raise between
$100 million to $300 million.
Goldman Sachs and Stanbic were due to manage the sale at the
time, but the government did not appoint any bookrunners ahead
of the election in 2015 that brought President Muhammadu Buhari
to power.
United Bank for Africa on Monday said the lender
had been appointed as one of the bookrunners on the diaspora
bond deal. First Bank and Standard Bank were also
appointed, a local newspaper reported, quoting the debt office.
Nigeria is the world's fifth-biggest destination for
international remittances after China, India, the Philippines
and Mexico, with 5 million Nigerians living abroad sending money
back to relatives, according to Western Union.
Remittances make up the second-largest source of foreign
exchange receipts in Nigeria, after oil revenues. Citizens
living abroad send at least $10 billion home annually.
The diaspora bond will have a maturity of five to seven
years and will be issued before the second half of the year, the
newspaper reported.
A finance ministry source told Reuters this month that the
country will look to issue a diaspora bond after completing a $1
billion Eurobond sale this year.
Last month the government appointed Citigroup,
Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic IBTC to manage the
$1 billion Eurobond sale, which it hopes to carry out in
March.
Nigeria is in its first recession in 25 years and needs to
find money to make up for shortfalls in its budget. Low prices
for crude and militant attacks in its oil-producing heartland,
the Niger Delta, have slashed its revenues.
The government plans to borrow up to $10 billion, with about
half of that coming from foreign sources.
So far only the African Development Bank has confirmed a
budget support package of $1 billion. The government has held
talks for months with the World Bank, China and other
institutions to fund the budget gaps.
The government also plans to issue a debut sovereign sukuk
in the local market and is looking to appoint
advisers.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alexander
Smith and Hugh Lawson)