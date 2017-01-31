LAGOS Jan 31 Nigeria plans to raise $300
million by selling a diaspora bond targeting Nigerians living
abroad, one of the book runners on the deal, First Bank
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bond, which will have a maturity of five to seven years,
is expected to be issued by June, the bank said.
Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs and Stanbic IBTC Bank
, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank
, to advise it on the sale of the maiden bond. It also
appointed United Bank for Africa as one of the
bookrunners on the deal.
Nigeria is the world's fifth-biggest destination for
international remittances with 5 million Nigerians living abroad
sending money back to relatives, according to Western Union.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)