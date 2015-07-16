LAGOS, July 16 Nigeria raised 44 billion naira ($221 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, selling the notes at yields higher than its last sale in June, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

A total of 119.53 billion naira bids were received for the 5- and 20- year bonds, the DMO said. ($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Robin Pomeroy)