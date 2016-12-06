LAGOS Dec 6 Nigeria plans to sell 95 billion
naira ($302 million) worth of bonds on Dec. 14, its last debt
auction for the year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on
Tuesday.
The office said it would sell 35 billion naira of a bond
maturing in 2036, 25 billion naira of paper maturing in 2026 and
35 billion of debt maturing in 2021, using the Dutch auction
system.
Results of the auction are expected to be released on the
following day. All the bonds on offer are reopenings of previous
issues.
Africa's biggest economy issues sovereign bonds monthly to
support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate
issuance and fund its budget deficit.
($1 = 315.00 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Keith
Weir)