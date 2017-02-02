Feb 2 (IFR) - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated
Citigroup and Standard Chartered to organise a series of fixed
income investor meetings in London and the United States
commencing February 3, according to a lead.
A 144A/Reg S benchmark US dollar-denominated offering with a
final maturity of up to 15 years, under the Republic's to be
established GMTN programme, may follow.
Meetings will take place in London on February 3, Los
Angeles on February 6, Boston on February 7 and finish in New
York on February 8.
The sovereign is rated B1 (stable)/B (stable)/ B+
(negative).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)