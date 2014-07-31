UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Nigeria's Seven Energy has pulled a seven-year non-call three transaction that it originally planned to launch and price later today, citing "adverse market conditions."
The oil and gas company, rated B- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, had announced guidance of 9.50% area for an up to US$500m bond deal on Wednesday, having released initial price thoughts of mid 9% on Tuesday.
In a short statement, the company said: "Due to today's adverse market conditions, Seven Energy has chosen not to proceed with their bond transaction today. The company will revisit the market once the backdrop is more favourable." Seven Energy thanked investors for their support.
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered were the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Anil Mayre)
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank" will buy assets worth 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) from Kazkommertsbank, the biggest local lender by assets, the central bank said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand is investigating three new cases involving possible financial crimes at the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose influential former abbot is wanted for suspected money laundering, police said on Wednesday.