By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, June 1 Nigeria will hold a non-deal
roadshow in London next week, government sources said on
Wednesday, as Africa's biggest economy explores fund-raising
options to finance a record budget deficit widened by the fall
in vital oil revenues.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and officials from the central
bank and debt office will meet investors next Tuesday to update
the market on government policies. Standard Chartered Bank is
organising the meeting, the source said.
Nigeria plans to borrow as much as $10 billion from debt
markets, with about half of that coming from foreign sources, to
help fund a budget deficit worsened by the slump in oil prices
that has slashed revenues and weakened the naira.
"It's non-deal roadshow to explain government policy to
investors. There's no transaction. It's been a while since the
government came to London to update investors on what's
happening," he said.
The head of the Debt Management Office told Reuters last
week Nigeria is likely to sell a eurobond this year.
Nigeria has pushed ahead with some reforms meant to free up
cash to invest in badly needed infrastructure, but critics worry
about the pace, given the loss of oil revenues and a currency
peg that has caused the economy to contract.
In mid-May the government hiked petrol prices by 67 percent
to 145 naira, ending an expensive subsidy scheme that has cost
it billions of dollars. It used a rate of 285 naira to the
dollar to set the prices, compared with an official rate of
197.
The move prompted the central bank to abandon its 15-month
naira peg to the dollar to adopt a flexible currency regime, a
policy U-turn designed to boost exports and local manufacturing
and to stave off a recession.
But the bank has yet to clarify how the new policy announced
last week will work, spooking foreign investors long worried
about getting caught in the middle of a devaluation.
President Muhammadu Buhari for months rejected calls to
devalue the naira. However, during his Democracy Day speech on
Sunday he backed the central bank's decision to move away from a
currency peg that is seen as overvaluing the naira.
A banking source in London told Reuters that the market was
in the dark over the central bank's new currency policy.
"The reason why Nigeria is reluctant to come to the market
is that the government knows investors will ask about the
currency issue," the banker said.
