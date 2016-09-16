(Add comments on emergency legislation)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Sept 16 Nigeria expects to raise $1
billion from Eurobonds by mid-December, a senior debt official
said on Friday as the government planned to inject another $1.1
billion into Africa's biggest economy, which has been hit by
recession.
Nigeria has been scrambling to fund a record budget worth
6.6 trillion naira ($20.9 billion) aimed at reviving an economy
hammered by a slump in oil prices.
"All borrowing would be used for capital projects. In
raising the money we are ensuring that local transaction
partners, local banks, must be involved," Abraham Nwankwo,
Director-General, of the Debt Management office, told reporters.
He said local and international banks could make pitches for
the bonds sale until Monday. "And days after that, we will
fastrack the process of vetting, screening and selection," he
added.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun also said the government would
release another 350 billion naira ($1.1 billion) for capital
expenditure projects, coming on top of 420 billion naira spent
since May.
"A lot it has gone into Power, Works and Housing and Defence
too," she said.
The government approved this month borrowing from China,
Japan, the African Development Bank and World Bank, including
loans with rates of 1.25 percent and a 20-year maturity.
Adeosun has said Nigeria plans to borrow a total of 1.8
trillion naira from abroad and at home to fund an expected
budget deficit of 2.2 trillion naira.
She also said the government was seeking emergency
legislation to speed up advertising of tenders. "Can we afford
to advertise for 12 weeks? Why can't we keep the advert to maybe
two weeks?," she said. "What we need is speed."
Nigeria slid into recession for the first time in more than
20 years after the economy shrank by 2.06 percent in the second
quarter. It had already contracted 0.36 percent in the first
three months.
A slump in crude prices, Nigeria's mainstay, has hammered
public finances and the naira currency, causing chronic dollar
shortages. Crude sales account for around 70 percent of
government revenues.
($1 = 315.4000 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Toby Chopra)