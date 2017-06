LAGOS, June 22 Nigeria has sold a five, 10- and 20-year debt at a flat rate of 16.19 percent at an auction on Wednesday to curtail borrowing cost as inflation declines, traders said on Thursday.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) raised a total of 99.26 billion naira, less than the 140 billion naira it wanted to raise, as it did not want to pay more for the notes. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)