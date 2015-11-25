BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
LAGOS Nov 25 The yield on Nigeria's benchmark 20-year bond fell 230 basis points in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank cut interest rates, traders said.
The 2034 bond had fallen the most following the central bank action on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer