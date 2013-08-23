GENEVA Aug 23 Nigeria will export 95,000 barrels per day of the Bonny Light crude oil grade in October, a provisional shipping list showed on Friday, down from a planned 127,000 bpd in September.

The Bonny Light grade, operated by Royal Dutch Shell , has been under force majeure since April.

A force majeure relieves companies of their contractual obligations. A firm may opt to keep it in place if it can only partially meet commitments.