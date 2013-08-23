Faith puts Ghana at heart of global Christianity
ACCRA Ghana is embracing the Christian faith with a fervour that is increasingly shaping its national identity.
GENEVA Aug 23 Nigeria will export 95,000 barrels per day of the Bonny Light crude oil grade in October, a provisional shipping list showed on Friday, down from a planned 127,000 bpd in September.
The Bonny Light grade, operated by Royal Dutch Shell , has been under force majeure since April.
A force majeure relieves companies of their contractual obligations. A firm may opt to keep it in place if it can only partially meet commitments.
ACCRA Ghana is embracing the Christian faith with a fervour that is increasingly shaping its national identity.
JOHANNESBURG The number of rhinos poached for their horns in South Africa fell 10 percent in 2016 to 1,054, the second straight year of decline according to government data released on Monday, but conservationists said the levels remain alarming.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over claims that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways (SAA).