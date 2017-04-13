JGBs rise on cues from U.S. Treasuries; BOJ awaited
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday some commercial lenders have breached its regulatory limit of foreign currency borrowings due to the recent fall in the value of the naira.
In a remedial action, the regulator increased the foreign currency borrowing limit for lenders to 125 percent of their respective shareholders' fund from 75 percent previously, it said in a new circular seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.