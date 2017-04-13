LAGOS, April 13 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday some commercial lenders have breached its regulatory limit of foreign currency borrowings due to the recent fall in the value of the naira.

In a remedial action, the regulator increased the foreign currency borrowing limit for lenders to 125 percent of their respective shareholders' fund from 75 percent previously, it said in a new circular seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)