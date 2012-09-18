* Stocks can now move 10 pct a day, from 5 pct before

* Short selling permitted on the bourse

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Sept 18 Nigeria's bourse introduced market making on Tuesday, starting with sixteen blue-chip shares, and relaxed restrictions on price swings for those stocks, its executive director said, a move meant to boost liquidity.

Ade Bajomo, executive director of market operations and technology, told Reuters the bourse had implemented a new rule which would allow the prices of stocks selected for market making to move up 10 percent a day, from its current 5 percent.

Stocks eligible for market making were selected from mostly banks and consumer goods. They included Guaranty Trust Bank , Zenith Bank, Lafarge Wapco Cement and Nigerian Breweries, the bourse said.

"You can't make markets on tight margins ... So the circuit breakers (daily price limits for stocks) have gone up from 5 percent to 10 percent," Bajomo said.

The bourse in April said it planned to relax restrictions on price swings, allow short selling and revamp its trading system to adopt the Nasdaq platform, which will open into U.S. trading hours to boost liquidity and attract foreign investors.

He also said that stockbrokers now have to hold 10,000 units of a particular share available for trade before the price of a blue-chip stock can change, down from 50,000 units previously.

The bourse also introduced securities lending and permited the short selling of stocks.

The main share index has risen 22.40 percent so far this year. It was up 0.32 percent to close at 25,456.01 points on Tuesday.

The bourse selected 10 stockbroking firms to give two-way quotes on equities and provide liquidity support for selected stocks, to start the market making process. Bajomo said it will take at least six months for the market to feel the impact. (Editing by Tim Cocks)