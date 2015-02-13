LAGOS Feb 13 Nigerian Breweries' full year pre-tax profit fell 1.25 percent to 61.46 billion naira ($299.80 million) last year, the company said on Friday.

Revenue at the local unit of Heineken fell to 266.37 billion naira from 268.61 billion naira in 2013, it said in a statement. The brewer said it would pay a dividend of 3.50 naira per share versus 4.50 naira a year ago.

($1 = 205 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)