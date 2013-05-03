UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS May 3 Nigerian Breweries, a local unit of Heineken, said on Friday its 2012 first quarter pre-tax profit fell 3.27 percent to 13.58 billion naira ($85.8 million), compared with 14.04 billion naira in the same period last year. Total revenue, however, rose 4.56 percent to 64.57 billion naira, from 61.76 billion naira during the same period last year ($1 = 158.2 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources