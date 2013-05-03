LAGOS May 3 Nigerian Breweries, a local unit of Heineken, said on Friday its 2012 first quarter pre-tax profit fell 3.27 percent to 13.58 billion naira ($85.8 million), compared with 14.04 billion naira in the same period last year. Total revenue, however, rose 4.56 percent to 64.57 billion naira, from 61.76 billion naira during the same period last year ($1 = 158.2 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)