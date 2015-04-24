LAGOS, April 24 Nigerian Breweries, a unit of Dutch brewer Heineken, said on Friday its first quarter pre-tax profit fell 2 percent to 14.43 billion naira ($73 million) from a year ago.

The brewer's gross earnings however rose to 69.92 billion naira in the period to end-March from 68.97 billion naira a year ago, it said in a statement without giving a reason for the weaker profit.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)