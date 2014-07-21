UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 21 Nigerian Breweries said on Monday its half-year pretax profit grew to 33.88 billion naira, up 14.4 percent from 29.60 billion a year ago.
Turnover also rose to 141.49 billion naira in the six months to June 30, compared with 133.81 billion in the same period of last year, the local unit of Dutch brewer Heineken said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources