ABUJA Feb 25 Nigeria's senate passed a tighter 2015 draft budget framework with a lower oil benchmark at $52 per barrel on Wednesday.

Nigeria's lower house has yet to pass the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2015-2018, so the figures could change. The framework is used as a template for working out the final 2015 budget.

The senate increased capital expenditure by 10 percent to 700 billion naira ($3.47 billion), but it cut the fuel subsidy provision in the budget framework in half to 100 billion naira.

"We have all got to tighten our belts across all sectors of this government," Senate President David Mark told the house. ($1 = 201.4500 naira)