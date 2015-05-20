ABUJA May 20 Outgoing Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan has approved the 4.5 trillion naira ($22.6
billion) budget for 2015, which was passed by parliament in late
April, the president's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The budget is 3.2 percent smaller than last year's as
Africa's biggest oil producer is facing a cash crunch following
the halving of global crude prices in the past year.
It was passed later than usual in part due to the
presidential election on March 28.
"I can confirm to you that Mr. President had signed the 2015
budget into law some days back without the usual fanfare,"
spokesman Reuben Abati said.
There could be supplements to the budget after incoming
president Muhammadu Buhari takes office next week. He has yet to
outline his economic policy although he is expected to crack
down on excessive spending by government officials, including
the use of official cars.
The finance ministry was forced to revise down the assumed
oil price in the budget several times before submitting it at
$65 a barrel in December. Lawmakers ultimately passed the budget
at an even lower level of $53 a barrel.
The fuel subsidy, a heavy burden on the nation's purse, was
also subsequently slashed by 90 percent because of low income.
The government relies on oil sales for up to 80 percent of
revenues and an expensive election campaign helped drain its
already limited rainy day fund.
The finance ministry said earlier this month that it has
already been forced to use up half of its budgeted borrowing
allowance to pay overheads and salaries and has not released any
funds for capital expenditure so far this year.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
