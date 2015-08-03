ABUJA Aug 3 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari aims to cut recurrent expenditure in next year's budget
in order to prioritise development projects, the presidency said
in an emailed statement on Monday.
Recurrent expenditure has ballooned over the years and
capital spending shrunk to just 12 percent of the 2015 budget,
approved in May at an assumed oil price of $53 a barrel.
"In carrying out its role in surveillance of the economy,
review and appraisal of policies, the (National Planning)
Commission should devise a plan for a realignment of the budget
so that capital projects can be really prioritized," Buhari was
quoted as saying.
Due to the slump in global oil prices, Africa's biggest
crude producer has been hit hard as oil sales account for about
70 percent of government revenues.
Buhari's administration has already had to put together a
bail-out for the three tiers of government, particularly for
debt-ridden states that could no longer cover salaries.
In May, the former finance minister Ngozi Okonko-Iweala said
that the government had not released any funds for capital
projects so far this year, stalling the construction of
much-needed infrastructure, such as highways, railroads and
bridges, that are key for economic growth.
(Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne)