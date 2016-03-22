LAGOS, March 22 Senior Nigerian lawmakers said
on Tuesday they expected parliament to pass the 2016 budget this
week, after a three-month delay to allow for revisions after a
decline in oil prices.
Africa's top oil producer is grappling with its deepest
economic crisis in years, brought on by the fall in crude
prices.
President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record $30 billion
budget in December but asked for its withdrawal a month later to
make changes after a further drop in oil prices. The total
budget has not changed but the deficit has risen to 3 trillion
naira ($15 billion) from 2.2 trillion.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Twitter that
parliament would ensure the budget was passed before the end of
the week.
Abdulmumin Jibrin, chairman of the budget committee in the
lower house, said the legislature intended to vote on the budget
on Wednesday.
"We thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding,"
he wrote.
Voting on the budget was postponed in February because
ministers could not agree on revised public spending plans. It
had been expected to be passed last Thursday but, after further
delays, was tabled on Tuesday.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday said the
bank's monetary policy committee had urged "speedy passage of
the 2016 budget in order to halt the depressing effect of the
uncertainty that engulfs the waiting period".
In a policy reverse, the bank also decided to raise the
benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 11 percent, only four
months after cutting the rate, in an attempt to curb galloping
inflation.
Nigeria has held talks with the World Bank and has looked at
borrowing from the African Development Bank and China Exim Bank
to plug the budget gap as oil trades around $30 a barrel, down
from over $100 in 2014.
