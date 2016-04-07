(Recasts with presidency comment)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, April 7 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari has received details of the long-awaited 2016 budget bill
which he wanted to check before signing into law, his assistant
said on Thursday, as lawmakers blamed delays on "sloppy" work by
government officials.
Buhari withdrew his original budget bill in January because
of an unrealistic oil price assumption and flaws in the draft.
Lawmakers approved an amended proposal last month but only
submitted highlights, rather than the whole document, to the
president's office.
This prompted Buhari to say he would only sign the bill
after checking it "ministry by ministry", and requested
lawmakers to submit the document in its entirety.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, is facing its biggest
crisis for years after oil revenues, which make up about 70
percent of national income, slumped along with global oil
prices.
"The budget details have been transmitted to His Excellency,
Mr President today. The constitutional process begins
thereafter," Senator Ita Enang, Buhari's senior special
assistant, told reporters.
A government official who wished to remain anonymous said
the president would set up a team to scrutinise the bill for
changes on Thursday or Friday.
"It is when this is done that we can talk of when it will be
signed into law," said the official.
It comes a day after the chairmen of the budget committees
in the upper and lower houses of parliament issued a statement
in which they blamed the budget delays on government officials,
saying "most of the figures simply did not just add up".
The task of balancing projected revenue and spending was
"made very difficult by the sloppy manner in which the 2016
Appropriation Bill was prepared by the executive," they said.
Last month the information minister said there was no rift
between the executive and legislature on details of the budget.
Nigeria has said it wants to raise about $5 billion abroad
to cover part of its 2016 budget deficit which could be as high
as 3 trillion naira ($15 billion).
The president's spokesman on Wednesday said Buhari will,
during a visit to China next week, sign a deal for a loan to
help fund infrastructure projects. He did not disclose the sum
involved.
Nigeria has also said it wants to raise $1 billion from
Eurobond investors, however no deal has been announced.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)