By Felix Onuah
ABUJA May 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari signed the delayed 2016 budget into law on Friday, ending
weeks of wrangling with lawmakers and tripling capital
expenditure as Africa's biggest economy contends with its worst
crisis in years.
The 6.06 trillion naira ($30.6 billion) budget is an attempt
by Africa's top oil exporter to stimulate an economy hammered by
the fall in crude oil prices. Oil sales make up about 70 percent
of national income.
The budget assumes oil production of 2.2 million barrels per
day at 38 dollars a barrel, Budget Minister Udoma Udo Udoma told
reporters shortly after the signing.
Growth last year fell to its slowest rate since 1999 at 2.8
percent and inflation rose to a near four-year high of 12.8
percent in March while capital imports declined by 74 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of 2016.
In a speech given after the signing, Buhari said the current
period was "probably the toughest economic times in the history
of our nation".
"In designing the 2016 budget, we made a deliberate choice
to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy despite the huge decline
in government revenues from crude oil exports," he said.
The president said 350 billion naira would be spent on
capital projects, and he compared the 200 billion allocated to
road construction with the 18 billion earmarked for that purpose
in the 2015 budget.
Buhari withdrew his original budget bill in January because
of an unrealistic oil price assumption. Parliament approved an
amended proposal in March but only submitted highlights,
prompting Buhari to say he would only sign the bill after it was
resubmitted.
The lack of a budget, almost a year after Buhari took
office, meant ministries were unable to allocate funds to
projects in various sectors.
"The passage of the budget has been a long journey, and it
has been as much about process as content," Nigeria-focused PM
Consulting's Antony Goldman, said.
The government plans to generate 3.38 trillion naira this
year from non-oil sources, up 87 percent from 1.81 trillion in
2015. But, with the heavy reliance on oil sales, it
is unclear how this will be achieved.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has said Nigeria is expected
to post budget deficits for the next two to three years
. In 2016, the deficit is seen at 2.2 trillion naira
compared with a previously estimated 3 trillion.
She has said Nigeria plans to borrow a total of 1.8 trillion
naira from abroad and at home.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
