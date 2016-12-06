ABUJA Dec 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari plans to submit next year's spending plan to lawmakers on
Dec. 14, according to a letter read to parliament on Tuesday,
with government sources saying the 2017 budget would be 7.2
trillion naira ($23.65 billion).
The record spending plan will seek to boost spending to help
pull Africa's largest economy out of its first recession in 25
years, caused largely by low global oil prices. Crude sales
account for two-thirds of government revenue.
Nigeria planned a 6.06 trillion-naira budget for 2016 but
has struggled to fund it. Attacks on energy facilities in the
Niger Delta region since January have reduced oil output, at one
stage by more than a third, cutting revenue from crude sales.
In a letter to lawmakers read to parliament on Tuesday,
Buhari said he wanted to present his budget plans to a joint
session of both chambers of parliament on Dec. 14. It did not
provide details of the spending plan.
"Mr President will be presenting a budget proposal of 7.28
trillion naira on a benchmark of $42.5 hinged on a daily oil
production of 2.2 million barrels per day," said a senior civil
servant, who did not want to be named.
A second senior civil servant, who also wanted to remain
anonymous, said those were the figures in the spending plan.
Last month, lawmakers said the 2017 draft budget framework,
used to draw up the final spending plan, was based on
unrealistic assumptions about oil production and the currency
exchange rate.
"We believe that with the level of ongoing negotiations and
consultation going on with the people of the Niger Delta we can
achieve and sustain that production level for the year," the
civil servant said.
The spending plans must be agreed by parliament before being
sent back to the president to be passed into law.
It could be months before a final budget is passed into law.
The 2016 budget became law in May after being delayed by several
months by wrangling between the government and the Senate, the
upper house of parliament.
Budget Minister Udoma Udo Udoma last week said the cabinet
had approved next year's budget, although he did not provide
further details.
($1 = 304.50 naira)
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha,
Larry King)