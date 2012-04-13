* Jonathan keeps parliament's budget recommendations
* Pledges to finish huge backlog of unfinished projects
* Power, oil, finance reforms all behind schedule
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, April 13 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan signed the 2012 budget into law on Friday, keeping all
the key figures the same as approved by parliament last month as
expected.
Jonathan said total expenditure would be 4.697 trillion
naira ($30 billion) with an additional 180 billion naira for
special programmes, which takes spending to 4.877 trillion
naira.
"It is a budget of fiscal consolidation, inclusive economic
growth and job creation," Jonathan told reporters at the signing
ceremony.
Delays to the budget, widespread corruption and a patronage
culture mean many of the capital projects proposed in budgets
never get completed, leaving infrastructure dilapidated.
Jonathan, like his predecessors, pledged to change this culture.
"One of the main goals of this administration is to complete
and exit the large stock of ongoing projects and programmes.
Thus, the 2012 budget is focused on completing viable ongoing
projects," he said.
Capital expenditure was 1.34 trillion naira, little more
than a quarter of the total, meaning Africa's biggest oil
producer spends most of its money on keeping government running.
The spending plans assume a $72 a barrel benchmark oil
price, up from $70 in the proposal submitted by Finance Minister
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in December, boosting revenues available to
the government.
Nigeria saves money it earns over the benchmark oil price to
cushion the economy against price shocks and Central Bank
Governor Lamido Sanusi has said it should not go above $70
barrel.
There remains scepticism among economists over the
government's ability to contain spending, reflected in a
continual raiding of its oil savings in its Excess Crude Account
over the past few years, despite oil prices stuck at historic
highs.
Nigeria passed a law last year to set up a sovereign wealth
fund but powerful state governors have tried to block its launch
and there is no clarity on its status.
The wealth fund was supposed to replace the Excess Crude
Account, which can be too easily dipped into. The goal was to
save for future generations, finance infrastructure projects and
provide a stabilisation fund in case oil prices fall.
But reform plans have stalled since Jonathan was elected
last year. A bill aimed at overhauling the corrupt energy sector
has been stuck in parliament for years, while the proposed
wealth fund, constitutional reforms and power privatisation
plans are months behind schedule.
