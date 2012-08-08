* Parliament has inflated spending in previous years
* Cabinet sets ambitious oil output estimate of 2.5 mln bpd
* Budget deficit target 2.17 pct in 2013 vs 2.85 pct 2012
* Capex upped to 31.34 pct in the 2013 vs 28.5 pct this year
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Aug 8 Nigeria's cabinet has agreed to
increase spending by five percent but reduce the fiscal deficit
in next year's budget, which will be sent to parliament for
approval next month, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Cabinet agreed total 2013 budget spending of 4.929 trillion
naira ($30.80 billion), up from 4.697 trillion this year, Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala told reporters at the presidential villa.
The fiscal deficit and domestic borrowing would come down to
2.17 percent and 727.19 billion naira next year respectively,
from 2.85 percent and 744.44 billion this year, she said.
In previous years, the national assembly and executive arm
of government have disagreed over the budget and the figures put
forward by cabinet are subject to change. In recent years,
parliament has succeeded in boosting total spending.
"The focus of the federal government's proposals is that the
budget should make a practical impact on the areas that matter
most to the Nigerian people which are: jobs, power supply,
roads, rail other infrastructure and agriculture," Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala said.
"The 2013 budget proposal is anchored on the key goal of
achieving fiscal consolidation with growth and job creation."
Next year's budget is based on oil production, which makes
up 80 percent of government revenue, of 2.5 million barrels per
day, up from 2.4 million bpd in the 2012 budget and at the top
of analysts' projections, especially given the spike in crude
oil theft this year.
Cabinet is proposing a benchmark oil price of $75 a barrel,
up from $72 in this year's budget. Anything Nigeria earns from
oil exports over that benchmark price is supposed to be saved in
its excess crude account, although this has been systematically
raided by a succession of administrations when funds run short.
"HUGELY AMBITIOUS"
The oil output assumptions and benchmark price means Nigeria
is expecting revenue of 3.891 trillion naira next year.
"The rise in spending is not unexpected. But a $75 per
barrel benchmark oil price together with a hugely ambitious
output assumption is worrying," Razia Khan, Head of Africa
Research at Standard Chartered said.
Oil theft has surged in the restive onshore Niger Delta
region this year with foreign oil major Shell saying
around 150,000 bpd is stolen and much more deferred due to the
damage caused to infrastructure by the thieves.
Nigeria's oil exports, which are popular with the U.S.,
India and Europe, were expected to hit an 11-month low in
September.
Okonjo-Iweala said capital expenditure would rise to 31.34
percent in the 2013 budget, up from 28.5 percent this year as
she looks to reduce the amount government spends on itself.
One of the major problems with Nigerian spending plans in
the past has been they are passed months late and often half the
proposed capital projects aren't implemented due to corruption
and mismanagement.
($1 = 160.0500 Nigerian nairas)
