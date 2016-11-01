(Adds Senate leader in fourth paragraph)
By Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha
ABUJA Nov 1 Nigeria's Senate dealt President
Muhammadu Buhari an unexpected blow on Tuesday by rejecting his
plan to borrow $30 billion abroad for infrastructure projects
and budget support until 2018.
The decision makes it more difficult for Buhari to build new
roads and invest in outdated power grids with a view to boosting
agriculture and other non-oil industries, and reducing the
economy's dependence on dwindling crude revenues.
Senators threw out the plan, introduced last week, without a
debate.
"I was shocked. I think it was defeated on technical
grounds," Ali Ndume, Senate majority leader from Buhari's All
Progressives Congress (APC), told reporters. "I will try and
reintroduce it (the bill) again. We will do what is right."
Just minutes after the vote, the finance ministry sent a
statement again justifying the borrowing plan. A ministry
official declined to comment on the rejection.
"The loans, which cover a period of three years, would help
in addressing the biting infrastructure deficit in the country,"
the ministry quoted a top debt official as saying in its
statement.
Buhari's borrowing plans had included the sale of Eurobonds
worth $4.5 billion and planned budget support of $3.5 billion.
The Senate setback undermines the president's authority as
he tries to lift the OPEC country out of its first recession in
more than 20 years, triggered by low global oil prices. Crude
oil sales account for about two-thirds of government revenue.
Some lawmakers, including from the APC, have objected to
government plans to sell oil and other assets to raise badly
needed hard currency.
"Why this appears strange is because ... they (lawmakers)
tend to approve whatever the president puts on their table,"
said Ayodele Thompson, director at the Initiative for Public
Policy Analysis think tank.
"If you look at how we got into the debt in the past, you
would realise that borrowing is not the answer to economic
recession," he said. "The government needs to take some hard
decisions like shrinking its size."
Buhari had already sent a draft budget for 2017 to
parliament for approval, detailing plans to spend a record 6.866
trillion naira ($22.55 billion).
The planned spending is up from this year's 6.06 trillion
naira and seeks to stimulate growth by funding infrastructure
development.
The government has held months of talks with the World Bank,
China and other institutions to fund a 2016 budget deficit of
2.2 trillion naira, but so far only the African Development Bank
has publicly confirmed a planned loan of $1 billion.
Nigeria aims to sell $1 billion in Eurobonds by the end of
the year though no bank has been publicly appointed to arrange
the deal.
The government has sought to attract investment, but hard
currency curbs to keep the naira rate to the dollar
artificially high have deterred firms as they expect another
devaluation at some point.
In June, the central bank said it would float the naira but
it has reinstated an informal peg, which has knocked the
currency down some 40 percent on the parallel market.
($1 = 304.5000 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Alexis Akwagyiram, Ulf Laessing
and Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tom
Heneghan and John Stonestreet)