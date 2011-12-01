* Plan approves 2012 budget spending $29.15 billion
* $70/bbl benchmark oil price, 155 naira/$
* Savings from subsidy plan excluded as "premature"
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Dec 1 Nigeria's House of Representatives
on Thursday approved the government's medium-term fiscal
framework (MTFF) but refused to include plans to remove fuel
import subsidies in a major setback for the controversial
proposal.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance minister and coordinator
of the economy, delivered the MTFF to the national assembly in
September, including planned savings of about $7 billion a year
from removing petrol import subsidies.
The plan is unpopular with Nigerians who believe cheap fuel
is the only benefit they get from living in an oil-rich state.
Lawmakers said she will have to find savings elsewhere.
"The proposal on fuel subsidy as contained in the revised
fiscal strategy paper is premature. Sources other than relying
on savings from the proposed subsidy removal as part of
financing items for expected deficits should be explored," the
house's joint committee on finance said in a statement.
The proposal is not dead and can still be passed into law,
but without the budget as leverage Okonjo-Iweala and President
Goodluck Jonathan will find it harder to persuade lawmakers in
a country where reforms have a history of slow progress.
Jonathan and his team have been lobbying hard to build
support for removing the subsidy, which they believe fuels
corruption and wastes much-needed revenues. For details, see
The lower house agreed on a benchmark oil price of $70 a
barrel for next year's budget, slightly lower than the $75
originally proposed in a more cautious approach, given the
risks to global oil prices from worsening economic conditions.
The MTFF states that aggregate expenditures next year will
be 4.7 trillion naira ($29.15 billion).
Lawmakers approved a recommended exchange rate of 155 naira
to the U.S. dollar, which is weaker than the 153 naira in the
draft MTFF, reflecting the recent depreciation of the local
currency by the central bank.
The fiscal framework aims to keep Nigeria's fiscal deficit
within 2.7 pct of GDP in 2012, 2 pct in 2013, and 1.5 pct in
2014.
Oil output is expected to average 2.48 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 2012, 2.55 million bpd in 2013, and 2.58 million
bpd in 2014.
($1 = 161.2500 Nigerian naira)
