* Nigerian states $3.3 billion in debt
* President vows to recover stolen billions
* Promises statement on economy within four weeks
ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria's president vowed on
Tuesday to recover billions of dollars allegedly stolen by
officials and restore financial "sanity", accusing previous
governments in Africa's biggest economy of throwing the
rulebooks "to the dogs".
Muhammadu Buhari's strong words came after a meeting with
the governors of Nigeria's states, in which they said they were
658 billion naira ($3.3 billion) in debt and needed federal
government support to offset a funding crisis.
Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar said the
governors had suggested three ways out: the government could
refund money spent on federal projects such as roads, banks
could extend existing loans to up to 20 years, or the government
could share out oil revenues usually saved in the so-called
Excess Crude Account (ECA).
The president, who took office last month after defeating
Goodluck Jonathan in Nigeria's first transfer of power through
the ballot box, vowed to recover billions allegedly stolen by
public officials.
"There are financial and administrative instructions in
every government parastatal and agency. But all these were
thrown to the dogs," Buhari said in a statement after meeting
the governors in the capital Abuja.
"The next three months may be hard but billions of dollars
can be recovered, and we will do our best," he said. "We will
restore sanity to the system."
RUNNING ON EMPTY
Several states borrowed in the domestic bond market and from
banks to fund infrastructure projects. But the price of crude,
which represents 80 percent of Nigeria's revenue, has since
plunged, leaving the government unable to pay bills or salaries.
The naira currency has fallen sharply despite the
central bank spending billions of dollars to try and prop it up.
Gross revenues distributable to the three tiers of
government - federal, state and local - hit a five-year low in
April due to frequent shutdowns of oil and export terminal
pipelines and depressed crude prices.
Government revenues distributed for May rose to 409.3
billion naira, up 5.4 percent from the previous month, but the
Finance Ministry said oil pipeline shutdowns continued to hamper
earnings.
Details of Nigeria's economic and financial position would
be published within four weeks, Buhari said.
He said the government would look into whether ECA funds
could be used to cover unpaid salaries after saying on Monday
that treasury coffers were "virtually empty".
The ECA had $2.078 billion as of June 23, the Finance
Ministry said.
Standard Chartered's head of Africa research, Razia Khan,
said that the level of state debt was "especially problematic".
"While an early release of the ECA may provide a partial
solution, it is not yet known how much Nigeria will have managed
to accumulate in its ECA in recent months."
