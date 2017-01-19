Saudi oil output, exports to drop in January - sources, data
* Saudi oil output this month seen around 9.9 mln bpd - source
ABUJA Jan 19 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari plans to take ten days leave, a government source said on Thursday.
Buhari had informed the Senate by letter about his absence, the source said. No more details were immediately available. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Saudi oil output this month seen around 9.9 mln bpd - source
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.