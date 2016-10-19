(Repeats Tuesday item)
By Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, Oct 18 A row between the Nigerian
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife has brought cracks in
the ruling party right into the open, as frustration grows over
government inertia in trying to drag the country out of its
first recession in 25 years.
Aisha Buhari publicly criticised her husband's record in
office, saying she might not support him if he seeks re-election
in 2019 unless he shakes up his administration, which she said
had been hijacked by a "few people".
The president tried to laugh off the rebuke from his wife of
27 years, saying "she belongs in the kitchen" - but without
addressing the substance of her remarks, made last week in an
interview with the BBC.
The 73-year-old won last year's election promising a new era
in the West African nation, where graft has enriched an elite
while most of the 180 million Nigerians live in poverty despite
the OPEC member's oil wealth.
Buhari came to power backed by his All Progressives Congress
(APC) party, a broad coalition of politicians who united to
remove his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, without having a
joint plan on how to run the country.
Now, 17 months into office, there are few signs of Buhari's
promised reforms to diversify the economy away from exporting
crude, prices of which have halved since 2014.
Already the naira is down 35 percent this year,
making it one of the worst performing currencies in the world,
and the National Bureau of Statistics forecasts the economy will
shrink by 1.3 percent in 2016.
But criticism of the government goes beyond an apparent lack
of urgency in tackling the economic crisis. A belief is growing
that power is concentrated among Buhari's chief of staff and an
inner circle at the presidential villa, making it difficult for
ministers to get the attention of the president.
The First Lady is not alone in her views. Senate President
Bukola Saraki, the third most senior politician in Nigeria, took
to Twitter to express his concerns. "It has become clear that
there is govt within govt of @MBuhari who've seized apparatus of
Executive powers to pursue their nefarious agenda," he tweeted
in June.
Buhari's spokesmen declined to comment while the president
himself has defended his economic record in general terms. "I
believe that this recession will not last," he said this month.
"We have identified the country's salient problems and we are
working hard at lasting solutions."
Annual inflation accelerated in September to 17.9 percent, a
more than 11-year high, and last week about 100 young people
demonstrated near the central bank over the naira's fall.
But, generally, the discontent has yet to turn into mass
protest. "Let me commend Nigerians for your patience,
steadfastness and perseverance. You know that I am trying to do
the right things for our country," said Buhari.
"SMALL CLIQUE"
Nevertheless, Buhari has not answered questions about how
Nigeria is governed under his presidency.
"People feel that the country is being run by a small clique
of people who have taken over and are acting in the name of the
president," said Clement Nwankwo, director of the Policy and
Legal Advocacy Centre, a think-tank in Abuja.
Buhari has put Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a commercial
lawyer, in charge of economic politics. But Osinbajo, who
favours a more flexible currency policy to attract badly-needed
foreign investment, has struggled to get his ideas heard.
"There is great worry that the input of the vice president
does not seem to be taken into account in implementing policies,
especially on the economic front," Nwankwo said.
Buhari has said that as an ex-general he is no expert in
economics, and yet he long rejected a devaluation of the naira -
just as he did as military ruler in the 1980s when Nigeria was
also in recession.
When the central bank finally dropped the naira's peg to the
dollar in June, the currency slumped 30 percent and many equity
and bond investors had in any case long since gone.
Even now, Nigeria is operating a "managed float" which is
keeping the official naira rate at around 305 to the dollar, far
stronger than Monday's black market rate of 455.
As ever in Nigerian politics, the division of powers between
the mainly Muslim north, where Buhari is from, and the Christian
south is playing a role.
Diplomats say members of northern circles known to Buhari
for decades have resisted some ministers such as Finance
Minister Kemi Adeosun, a southerner in her 40s who was not his
first choice.
A source close to the presidency described the accusations
of inertia as grumbling by some in the APC who had hoped for
jobs or contracts under a system of patronage which Buhari
stopped under his anti-graft drive.
DIFFICULT CHOICES
Buhari needed to pick a cabinet from the APC but this was
complicated because he was constitutionally bound to pick a
minister from each of Nigeria's 36 states.
To insert his influence he then brought in people he has
known for decades. Members of his "kitchen cabinet" include his
chief of staff Abba Kyari, whom Buhari has also put on the board
of state oil firm NNPC, his uncle Mamman Daura and Babachir
Lawal, the secretary to the government of the federation.
"Buhari is deeply suspicious of politicians because of
Nigeria's history of graft," said one Western diplomat. "There
are few people he trusts or regularly talks to to seek their
advice."
The preeminence of the inner circle has, say political
insiders, created a rift between the president and Bola Tinubu,
a former Lagos state governor who rallied southern Christian
elites to help win power.
Tinubu has issued statements attacking APC chairman John
Oyegun and oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, deepening
divisions in the party.
LITTLE ACTIVITY
Buhari has won plaudits from ordinary Nigerians by saying he
will target a hyper-rich elite accused of massive corruption.
He has also managed to retake most territory lost to the
Islamist militants of Boko Haram and negotiated the release of
21 of more than 200 girls kidnapped in 2014, although suicide
bombings remain part of life in northeastern Nigeria.
But much of his first year in office was beset by slow
progress. A five-month wait for his cabinet to be formed was
followed by wrangling with parliament over the 2016 budget,
which was only signed off by Buhari in May.
Efforts to make Nigeria more business-friendly have stalled.
Trade Minister Okechukwu Enelamah wants to ease visa rules,
acknowledging complaints from foreign executives about
obstructive embassy officials, but has given no timeframe.
Nigeria could have earned as much as $8 billion in travel
receipts this year, instead of the $500 million booked in 2014,
had it adopted visitor-friendly visa rules like Ghana,
Renaissance Capital said in a report.
Some investors have expressed frustration over hard currency
curbs. "You can't even discuss a rational foreign exchange
policy," David Lapido, director at Amaya Capital invested in
Nigeria's power industry, told a panel debate.
Leading economists recently met Buhari, stressing it was
high time for action as there were just 18 months left before
the next election would paralyse politics.
"We were very frank," said Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial
Derivatives consultancy who attended the meeting. "The president
is paying serious attention to the economy. I am now more
optimistic."
