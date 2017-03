LAGOS Oct 30 Cadbury Nigeria said on Wednesday its nine month pretax profit rose 92 percent year-on-year to 5.52 billion naira ($34.65 million), from 2.87 billion naira in the same period a year ago. Cadbury Nigeria, a unit of Mondelez International Inc , said turnover rose to 26.54 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, against 24.08 billion naira in the same period a year ago.