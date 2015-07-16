UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 16 Cadbury Nigeria posted first-half loss before tax of 250.7 million naira ($1.26 million), compared with a profit of 1.79 billion a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
Revenues at the food and confectionery maker declined 8 percent to 14.14 billion naira, it said in a statement, but did not provide a reason for the half-year loss.
($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.