LAGOS, April 28 Cadbury Nigeria posted a first-quarter loss of 303 million naira ($1.5 million), compared with 1.15 billion naira profit year ago, it said on Tuesday.

Revenues at the food and confectionery maker declined 3 percent during the period to 6.73 billion naira, it said in a statement but did not provide a reason for the quarterly loss.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)